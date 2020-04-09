Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Since the Pawtucket Red Sox won’t play their opening game Thursday, as scheduled, this must be the next best thing.

The PawSox will play the Boston Red Sox at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon in a virtual showdown, which “MLB The Show” will simulate. Since sports’ shutdown prevents us from learning whether Boston’s current heroes would overcome its future stars in a real-life game, the Red Sox versus PawSox matchup will help answer the question: “what if?”

PawSox play-by-play announcers will call the action live, and special guests will join them.

Fans can can visit pawsox.com and the team’s social media outlets from 4:30 p.m. ET for pregame coverage.

Here’s how to watch Pawtucket versus Boston live.

When: Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: pawsox.com | Twitch.TV

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images