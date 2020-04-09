Since the Pawtucket Red Sox won’t play their opening game Thursday, as scheduled, this must be the next best thing.
The PawSox will play the Boston Red Sox at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon in a virtual showdown, which “MLB The Show” will simulate. Since sports’ shutdown prevents us from learning whether Boston’s current heroes would overcome its future stars in a real-life game, the Red Sox versus PawSox matchup will help answer the question: “what if?”
PawSox play-by-play announcers will call the action live, and special guests will join them.
Fans can can visit pawsox.com and the team’s social media outlets from 4:30 p.m. ET for pregame coverage.
Here’s how to watch Pawtucket versus Boston live.
When: Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m. ET
Live Stream: pawsox.com | Twitch.TV
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images