Eduardo Rodriguez, like many others, celebrated his birthday during a global pandemic.

But the now-27-year-old made the most of it.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher celebrated another trip around the sun Tuesday. But the coronavirus that’s been sweeping the United States forced Rodriguez to be away from his teammates, unlike in years past.

The good news, though? The southpaw still celebrated with his wife, Catherine, and two kids, Annie and Ian, by his side.

“27th and counting 🥳🥳🎂🎂🎂 with the family nothing better 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦😍😍😍 and thanks everyone for the good wishes 💪💪👊👊,” he captioned a photo with his family and balloons that spelled out his name.

Check it out:

The Red Sox also wished their pitcher a happy birthday.

Hoping your day is filled with many Victory Royales. Happy Birthday, @eduardorod5! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0iThRk8LaS — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2020

Hopefully we’ll see Rodriguez on the mound sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images