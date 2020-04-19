Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems to be a monumental day for a pair of Boston Red Sox players.

While Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is celebrating his 30th birthday Sunday, second-year infielder Michael Chavis has an occasion of his own to observe — his MLB call-up anniversary.

Chavis posted a humorous tweet Sunday, both celebrating the day itself and explaining a little bit about his voyage in joining Boston on April 19, 2019. He made his debut one day later.

“Today is the 1 yr anniversary of me getting called up, being late to my first MLB game, flight getting delayed, Uber dropping me off a mile from the stadium, walking the last mile carrying my bags sweating in Tampa Florida, all with the BIGGEST smile on my face (because) I made it,” Chavis tweeted.

Today is the 1yr anniversary of me getting called up, being late to my first MLB game, flight getting delayed, Uber dropping me off a mile from the stadium, walking the last mile carrying my bags sweating in Tampa Florida, all with the BIGGEST smile on my face bc I made it😁 pic.twitter.com/tCOPyc1w16 — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 19, 2020

Chavis’s glass-half-full mindset will certainly help him as the Red Sox await the fate of the 2020 MLB season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

