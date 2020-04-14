NESN has been re-airing some of the Boston Bruins’ most memorable wins from their 2011 Stanley Cup run as professional sports in the United States remain paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But we’re not just re-broadcasting the games. Several members from the Bruins 2011 squad are taking over the team’s Twitter account to answer some questions from fans, too.

This time, it’s David Krejci’s turn to tweet up a storm Monday night during NESN’s airing of Game 7 between the B’s and Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. And the current Boston center had plenty to say while rewatching the epic contest.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Krejci below.

With things tied at three-games apiece, Krejci said the B’s entered the game with an important mindset.

This game was a big one for Boston. In fact, Krejci said “it’s up there” with some of the biggest ones he’s played in.

Krejci said the bond between him and his 2011 teammates hasn’t died in the years following the championship season, either.

Things have changed since the 2011 postseason, however.

Krejci still plays with several teammates from the 2011 squad, and still loves it all the same.

Krejc also stays in touch with former linemates Milan Lucic and Nathan Horton.

Here’s who Krejci looked up to as a young hockey player:

Horton broke a scoreless tie with less than eight minutes left in regulation, and its a moment Krejci remembers well (especially after getting the assist).

In fact, it just might be his favorite assist ever.

Getting to rewatch this game, however, was quite the experience for the now-33-year-old.

Off to the Stanley Cup Final we go!

