NESN has been re-airing some of the Boston Bruins’ most memorable wins from their 2011 Stanley Cup run as professional sports in the United States remain paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But we’re not just re-broadcasting the games. Several members from the Bruins 2011 squad are taking over the team’s Twitter account to answer some questions from fans, too.

This time, it’s David Krejci’s turn to tweet up a storm Monday night during NESN’s airing of Game 7 between the B’s and Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final. And the current Boston center had plenty to say while rewatching the epic contest.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Krejci below.

With things tied at three-games apiece, Krejci said the B’s entered the game with an important mindset.

We just tried to stay calm and focus on the job that we had to do. We were nervous but once the puck drops you just play the game. The fans and people watching, it's more nerve racking than for us on the ice, you guys have time to think. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/s9XEfc2QPo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

This game was a big one for Boston. In fact, Krejci said “it’s up there” with some of the biggest ones he’s played in.

It's up there. Been in the Final three times now, but this one to be in the Final for the first time is up there for sure. You can't really compare games like this to anything. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/42lIvZowt6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Krejci said the bond between him and his 2011 teammates hasn’t died in the years following the championship season, either.

This team was special. Good to see we all stay in touch and are really good friends after these all years. That’s the beauty of sport. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

The best part watching this is seeing all the guys play, especially guys you battle with that aren’t playing now. You see how good they were, not just on our team, but Tampa too. Seven mins in, I’ve already seen Ference forechecking. We were on our toes. ^Krech#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

I talk to pretty much everyone. But the most is probably Looch. But we have a group message, so we always have a conversation going. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/6ncki3b3rM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Things have changed since the 2011 postseason, however.

You can see how the rules have changed. When the goalie covered the puck, guys changed. They would have to stay on the ice now. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Intensity, the speed of the game. I thought we had better chances. We were playing a little more on our toes than they were. Good feeling going in the room after a period like that. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Krejci still plays with several teammates from the 2011 squad, and still loves it all the same.

It's great. Being on the ice with them is one thing, you obviously want those guys on your team. But it's just the off-ice things. You can talk to those guys about anything. They're always there for you. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/YksAOJb9NL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Krejc also stays in touch with former linemates Milan Lucic and Nathan Horton.

Horty's back now. Every time you see a guy injured and then come back to the bench, it gives you a little energy and extra fuel. Especially this far in the playoffs. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

I saw Milan and Horty in Florida for bye week. There was a photo on social media from that night. Those two guys are monsters. Both of them. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Here’s who Krejci looked up to as a young hockey player:

Jagr and Milan Hedjuk. He was right handed and wore 23, that's why when I had the chance I picked it. It's kinda funny that guys pick the numbers of guys they liked growing up. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/zqM64w5i0i — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

That was really cool. Very exciting and we came so close to winning it together. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/ZZ7SdR3KVb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Horton broke a scoreless tie with less than eight minutes left in regulation, and its a moment Krejci remembers well (especially after getting the assist).

Set play. You work on D-zone, neutral zone breakouts. That was one of them, someone cuts to the middle and D has to make a decision. Always the guy without the puck that makes it. Go to the net and put your stick down, you gotta get there. ^Krech#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

In fact, it just might be his favorite assist ever.

I had some nice assists in the Finals. But in Game 7, a deciding goal. I think it's up there for sure. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/CTiYbZATBJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Getting to rewatch this game, however, was quite the experience for the now-33-year-old.

It’s cool to see this game this way. You see everything. When you watch like this, you appreciate everything you don’t see on the scoresheet. It reminds me a lot of the team we have now. Every line is dangerous. ^Krech#BruinsEncore | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2020

Off to the Stanley Cup Final we go!

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images