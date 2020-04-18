Boston Bruins versus Vancouver. Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Canucks up one game on the B’s.

That was the stage set back in 2011, as the Bruins were on their most recent title run. And as the coronavirus pandemic has paused our sports leagues, we’ve been reliving that quest for the Cup.

And Friday, former Bruin Dennis Seidenberg took over the team’s official account to live-tweet the broadcast and do a Q&A session with fans.

You can find Seidenberg’s entire takeover here, but these are some of the highlights:

The defensemen was excited to watch himself play for the first time and relive the Stanley Cup run.

What was his favorite memory of winning the cup? Aside from actually hoisting it in the air? The parade, of course.

He also talked about the environment playing in TD Garden.

Seidenberg was getting pretty jealous watching some of his former teammates who still are playing today.

He also dropped a fun little fact about how he almost did pursue tennis.

Seidenberg recapped the moment the game started to get chippy. These teams used to go at it.

Turns out, he’s only worn his Stanley Cup ring the night he got it.

Here are some things he loved about playing in Boston.

Here were some of Seidenberg’s closing remarks.

More NHL: Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Hilariously Race His Dog While Eating Off Floor

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images