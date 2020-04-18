Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins versus Vancouver. Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Canucks up one game on the B’s.

That was the stage set back in 2011, as the Bruins were on their most recent title run. And as the coronavirus pandemic has paused our sports leagues, we’ve been reliving that quest for the Cup.

And Friday, former Bruin Dennis Seidenberg took over the team’s official account to live-tweet the broadcast and do a Q&A session with fans.

You can find Seidenberg’s entire takeover here, but these are some of the highlights:

During the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Dennis Seidenberg – tonight's guest tweeter – averaged 27:38 of ice time, ranking sixth in the NHL and one second behind Zdeno Chara.@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin pic.twitter.com/zmhjPKKlXT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

The defensemen was excited to watch himself play for the first time and relive the Stanley Cup run.

Hey guys, great to be with you guys! It’s been really fun watching this whole run again. First time for me watching myself on TV from a different view, been really exciting. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

What was his favorite memory of winning the cup? Aside from actually hoisting it in the air? The parade, of course.

Other than winning it, I'd say the parade. We were so sheltered through the playoffs and then we had the parade we could see how many people supported us. Opened our eyes to the reach we had. The whole city was rooting for us. That was amazing to see. ^Seids#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/femqsf4Rpw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

He also talked about the environment playing in TD Garden.

The atmosphere was so electric. That’s one thing I remember so well is the Garden jumping, the fans were so into it. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

Seidenberg was getting pretty jealous watching some of his former teammates who still are playing today.

Seeing Zee, Bergy, Marchy, Krech out there….I’m jealous those guys are still flying around and dominating every game! Shows the work ethic they’ve had through all these years. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

He's one of a kind. So dominant in his own zone. We complimented each other really well, both playing some physical hockey. It was an honor to share the ice so many times, especially during this run and winning the Cup together. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/Z0vhP4kg2C — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

Plenty of them. Zee, Rex, Bergy, Fer…we had so many guys who knew how to handle themselves as a pro. That's why we were so strong. Winning or losing, we gave our best and battled our hearts out. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/TfHEq1R3Eq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

Crazy to see how dominant he was even back in his 1st year. He performed at an unbelievable level during this run, but had no idea he'd evolve into what he has. So happy for him. That line w/ Pasta & Bergy is probably the best in hockey. They dominate every game. ^Seids https://t.co/nNGJRd6e8P — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

He also dropped a fun little fact about how he almost did pursue tennis.

At one point, I did go with tennis. But I got invited to German National Team tournament U-18 and I decided to give it a try again and see how it goes. Never looked back. But it was a hard decision. Guess I made the right choice! ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/Lx7QRRAfIB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

Seidenberg recapped the moment the game started to get chippy. These teams used to go at it.

The nastiness definitely went up after Horty’s hit in Game 3. You can see the teams went at each other with some more hate. And the comments about Timmy after Game 5. All that gave us more fuel to beat those guys. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

100 percent. When we didn't play well, we weren't emotionally involved. Against this team we were better when we were ticked off and emotionally invested. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/Udnhb6pJVX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

Turns out, he’s only worn his Stanley Cup ring the night he got it.

It fits only on my left ring finger and that finger is taken….so I've only worn it once, the night we got them. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/CpvJga9rmx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

Here are some things he loved about playing in Boston.

Definitely just the team that we had, getting to hang with them every day. We all lived close to each other, a lot of guys in the North End. We were going out to dinner at home, on the road. No cliques. A special team to be a part of. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/wvCBZFEsnT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

The kids were still young. I loved taking them to the carousel on the Greenway. And brunch on Sundays at Monica's, we'd always see some of the other guys there too. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/ZgoHHRnCCL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

Here were some of Seidenberg’s closing remarks.

Overall, when you watch this back, I think we out-willed them. Our will outweighed their skill. And the fans helped us win in relatively dominating fashion at home. The team's will to battle was awesome, was great to be a part of. ^Seids@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2020

