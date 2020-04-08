Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN has been re-broadcasting classic games from the Boston Bruins’ championship runs to fill the void left by sports pauses, and Michel Ryder has been eating it up.

In fact, Ryder still has plenty to say about the B’s run to their first Stanley Cup title since the 1971-72 season — and more.

The Bruins on Tuesday invited Ryder to take over the team’s Twitter account to live-tweet Game 2 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning — in which Boston exploded for five (!) second-period goals — and took some time to answer fans’ questions.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers below.

After a tough loss in Game 1, Ryder said Boston was in must-win mode.

For sure. Especially at home, you don't want to lose two, even though it happened earlier in the playoffs. We wanted to go back to Tampa 1-1. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/CeyJMmV2q8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

The Bolts jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game, but Nathan Horton knotted the game at one late in the first. Ryder said it only was a matter of time, and gave blueliner Dennis Seidenberg and winger Milan Lucic some props, too.

Score! That was like six one-timers in a row from Seids. Good shot, good screen by Looch. You knew we were gonna score with all those chances. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Ryder said precision was everything when it came to tackling the Bolts’ shutdown defense.

They had that, didn't they…it was tough. We had to be pretty precise to get in and make sure we control the puck and not throw it away. They thrived on the turnovers. As the series went on, it was easier to figure it out. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/4jgQkDxxJ4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

The B’s wound up down 2-1 with just 6.5 seconds left in the first, but then-rookie Tyler Seguin tied things back up less than a minute into the second. According to Ryder, though, who earned an assist on the play, that almost didn’t happen.

Segs! Look at the speed…gets the puck, crossover, boom, gone. I didn't know if I wasn't gonna give it to him at first. But then I saw him. Give it to the kid and he did his thing! That was a big goal to start off the period. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Though he wasn’t on the ice for Seguin’s second goal of the period, Ryder suggested he played a part in that tally, as well.

Scorreess. Segs, what a shot. I changed up, Horty gets on the ice, we score. Wicked. I knew who to put out there. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Rydes got a goal of his own before the period ended, and he remembers it well.

I almost fell down on the celly, but that's OK. A little excited. Right in front of the net again, picking up the garbage. That was a nice pass, a really nice pass, Segs. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Ryder is a big fan of playing at TD Garden, by the way.

It was pretty intense. I loved it. I was lucky to play for two teams, Montreal and Boston, their home rinks love hockey. The atmosphere was unreal. It made you really wanna win when you know how much the fans care. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/eSrJMfae66 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Ryder revealed who he looked up to most in his three seasons with the B’s.

I looked up to Big Zee. I respected everything about him and everything he brought to the team. He was our leader. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/2X9NGmeD0J — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Zdeno Chara wasn’t the only player Ryder respected, however.

Bergy! He's does everything so well. I respected him so much. When he spoke, people listened. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Wondering what Ryder’s favorite memory outside the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup run is?

I'd say probably the Winter Classic at Fenway. That was awesome. I had never been to Fenway before that. ^Rydes@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/8tS0kWH8f5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2020

Ahhh, the memories.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images