NESN has been re-broadcasting classic games from the Boston Bruins’ championship runs to fill the void left by sports pauses, and Michel Ryder has been eating it up.

In fact, Ryder still has plenty to say about the B’s run to their first Stanley Cup title since the 1971-72 season — and more.

The Bruins on Tuesday invited Ryder to take over the team’s Twitter account to live-tweet Game 2 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning — in which Boston exploded for five (!) second-period goals — and took some time to answer fans’ questions.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers below.

After a tough loss in Game 1, Ryder said Boston was in must-win mode.

The Bolts jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game, but Nathan Horton knotted the game at one late in the first. Ryder said it only was a matter of time, and gave blueliner Dennis Seidenberg and winger Milan Lucic some props, too.

Ryder said precision was everything when it came to tackling the Bolts’ shutdown defense.

The B’s wound up down 2-1 with just 6.5 seconds left in the first, but then-rookie Tyler Seguin tied things back up less than a minute into the second. According to Ryder, though, who earned an assist on the play, that almost didn’t happen.

Though he wasn’t on the ice for Seguin’s second goal of the period, Ryder suggested he played a part in that tally, as well.

Rydes got a goal of his own before the period ended, and he remembers it well.

Ryder is a big fan of playing at TD Garden, by the way.

Ryder revealed who he looked up to most in his three seasons with the B’s.

Zdeno Chara wasn’t the only player Ryder respected, however.

Wondering what Ryder’s favorite memory outside the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup run is?

