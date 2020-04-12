Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2005 Fenway Park opener was a little more memorable than most.

Of course, it was that day that the Boston Red Sox received their World Series rings from 2004, which snapped the 86-year drought.

It was even more fitting that the 2005 opener was played against the New York Yankees, for obvious reasons.

On Saturday, NESN’s Red Sox Encore was that Red Sox-Yankees game from 2005. And during the game, former Boston reliever Mike Timlin hopped on the team’s Twitter account to answer questions from fans.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers below.

I'm doing great! Just trying to survive quarantine with my family, but I'm good! – Mike Timlin#RedSoxEncores | @NESN https://t.co/tZYHzEr9qO — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

And off we go.

Turns out, Timlin didn’t actually choose Black Betty as his walk-up song.

I didn't actually choose that, but it seemed to work for me. It worked out just right. It's a good song. – Mike Timlin #RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/QS6mzWPJIL — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

Timlin won four championships over the course of his career — so which one was his favorite?

The one that probably meant the most to me was probably my first one, in 1992. The one that was most special, was the '04 series, since it brought so much joy to New England. – Mike Timlin #RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/Yl4JcyAfq3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

We can imagine.

Since it was 86 years in the making, receiving that ring was really cool. Especially at Fenway Park.#RedSoxEncore | @NESN pic.twitter.com/9KZdG4btf0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

Pedro … serious?

David and I laughed a lot together!

Pedro could be more serious. – Mike Timlin #RedSoxEncores | @NESN https://t.co/vcteyrgK10 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

Settles that debate.

Some praise for Mariano Rivera, who was as good of a sport as he was a pitcher.

Mariano with the ovation. He's a great guy, just fantastic! – Mike Timlin#RedSoxEncore | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

Jonathan Papelbon: Big hunting guy.

Pap was a lot of fun. We'd talk hunting.

Once he got into the pen, he was pretty quiet. – Mike Timlin #RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/fEfSaBVu8p — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

What a photo.

Wake and I still usually get together each year to go hunting. I still talk to guys, you know, we text. – Mike Timlin#RedSoxEncore | @NESN pic.twitter.com/lE5iojbfvo — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2020

Let’s wrap things up with a few more classic photos.

A nice trip down memory lane on a Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images