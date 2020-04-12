The 2005 Fenway Park opener was a little more memorable than most.

Of course, it was that day that the Boston Red Sox received their World Series rings from 2004, which snapped the 86-year drought.

It was even more fitting that the 2005 opener was played against the New York Yankees, for obvious reasons.

On Saturday, NESN’s Red Sox Encore was that Red Sox-Yankees game from 2005. And during the game, former Boston reliever Mike Timlin hopped on the team’s Twitter account to answer questions from fans.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers below.

And off we go.

Turns out, Timlin didn’t actually choose Black Betty as his walk-up song.

Timlin won four championships over the course of his career — so which one was his favorite?

We can imagine.

Pedro … serious?

Settles that debate.

Some praise for Mariano Rivera, who was as good of a sport as he was a pitcher.

Jonathan Papelbon: Big hunting guy.

What a photo.

Let’s wrap things up with a few more classic photos.

A nice trip down memory lane on a Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images