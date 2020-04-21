The Boston Bruins faced a win-or-go-home situation in Game 6 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Vancouver Canucks grabbed Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, ultimately making the B’s one loss away from elimination. But it didn’t take long for the Bruins to show they would not go out without a fight. Boston scored four first-period goals, all of which came in the opening 10 minutes, to pull out a series-tying 5-2 victory.

Ex-Bruin Milan Lucic took over the team’s Twitter account Monday night to live-tweet the Game 6 broadcast. He even answered a few questions from fans, too.

Here’s are some highlights from Lucic’s Twitter takeover:

After the B’s won both Game 3 and Game 4, Lucic said the team went into Game 6 with confidence.

He also revealed a few of his favorite goals while wearing a Bruins uniform.

 

He also noted how he loved the “hate” between the Bruins and Canucks during the series.

Lucic opened up about who he admired most during his Boston tenure.

 

 

 

Lucic called that crowd “probably the rowdiest” he heard during his eight-year tenure in Boston.

And he made sure to throw some shade at former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo while sticking up for ex-Boston netminder Tim Thomas.

Following a power-play goal by Bruins’ Andrew Ference and another by teammate Michael Ryder, who he later shouted out, Lucic said the B’s “knew the game was over.”

Lucic admitted that Boston played better as the level of intensity continued to rise.

 

 

 

 

 

 

