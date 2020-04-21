Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins faced a win-or-go-home situation in Game 6 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Vancouver Canucks grabbed Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, ultimately making the B’s one loss away from elimination. But it didn’t take long for the Bruins to show they would not go out without a fight. Boston scored four first-period goals, all of which came in the opening 10 minutes, to pull out a series-tying 5-2 victory.

Ex-Bruin Milan Lucic took over the team’s Twitter account Monday night to live-tweet the Game 6 broadcast. He even answered a few questions from fans, too.

Here’s are some highlights from Lucic’s Twitter takeover:

After the B’s won both Game 3 and Game 4, Lucic said the team went into Game 6 with confidence.

It was really good because of what happened in Games 3 and 4. The confidence and bond we had was really high. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/PO35UkCK5N — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

He also revealed a few of his favorite goals while wearing a Bruins uniform.

The goal in this game is up there, the one to make it 4-3 in Game 7 against Toronto too. But probably this one cause we won the game and forced Game 7 and it was right after Marchy scored. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/tOYL7GphYk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

He also noted how he loved the “hate” between the Bruins and Canucks during the series.

"That’s why I love this game. The way they were chanting Luongo. Everything about it. I don’t think there's been a Cup Final with so much hate since this. The hatred of the two teams happened so fast and escalated so fast. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

Lucic opened up about who he admired most during his Boston tenure.

Probably Zdeno just because of how hard he worked. He was a guy when he first started that worked for everything he achieved. I've appreciated learning from him more and more as I've gotten older. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/YWdWiEX2bh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

Lucic called that crowd “probably the rowdiest” he heard during his eight-year tenure in Boston.

You can hear the chanting. I think out of all the games I've played in in Boston, this was probably the rowdiest the crowd was in my eight years there. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

And he made sure to throw some shade at former Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo while sticking up for ex-Boston netminder Tim Thomas.

The best part about Luongo getting pulled here was that he chirped Timmy after Game 5 about being too aggressive. Then he lets in three in the first nine minutes of Game 6. Just added to everything in this series. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

Following a power-play goal by Bruins’ Andrew Ference and another by teammate Michael Ryder, who he later shouted out, Lucic said the B’s “knew the game was over.”

After 4-0, we knew the game was over. That's why I say it's one of if not my favorite game I've played in. These first 10 minutes was the rowdiest, craziest I've played and experienced. The fans are just going nuts. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

Ryders’ eighth goal of the playoffs. One of the unsung heroes of this playoffs for us. I think people sometimes forget the big goals he scored during this run. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

Lucic admitted that Boston played better as the level of intensity continued to rise.

100 percent. I think that was the difference between 2011 against Vancouver and 2013 against the Blackhawks. Against Vancouver, there was a lot of drama. Chicago was smarter in that sense. They never engaged with us. They just played. ^Looch#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/yk4aZEGYbQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

