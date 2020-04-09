Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN has been re-broadcasting classic games from the Boston Bruins’ championship runs to fill the void left by sports pauses, and ex-Bruin Rich Peverley has loved what he’s seen.

Peverley still has plenty to recall from the B’s run to their first Stanley Cup title since 1971-72. So, the Bruins invited him to take over the team’s Twitter account Wednesday and live-tweet Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Peverly, who recorded four goals and 12 points in 25 games during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, even took some time to answer questions from the Boston fans.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Peverley below.

Peverly, who played two-plus seasons in Boston, shared his favorite memory of his Bruins tenure outside the obvious Stanley Cup clincher.

No doubt Game 7 against Toronto. That's the loudest I've ever heard a building, even louder than a Stanley Cup Final. Pure euphoria. There's a video I watch sometimes of the bench jumping up and down after the tying goal. So great. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/ezkWXNO7n5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

He described what he did during his day with the Stanley Cup, too.

Hung out back home in Guelph with friends and family. Was an opportunity for the community to see it. Had it out in public to take pictures. Was a way to say thank you to everyone that helped me. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/pPlPkuPxf9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Peverley also explained his thoughts about being traded to the Bruins from the defunct Atlanta Thrashers.

100 percent. An Original Six team, a city that cared so much about sports. Sports is everything to me. It was incredible. Was a great time in my career. The best. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/3QfRDI7Bxz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Peverley said Patrice Bergeron’s return for Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals was a momentum-changer for the team.

It was huge. Obviously one of the best defensive players of all-time. He slotted everyone back in where they belonged, including myself. He was a vital piece. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/zOT4eqxuu4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Peverley revealed how the group mentally got through the grind of three different seven-game series during their 2011 Cup run.

The leadership helped, their calmness, having an older group. The past playoff experiences that those guys had, it probably felt more calm in the room because of that. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/uaHzfCVH2F — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Like many championship teams, the B’s certainly showcased strong chemistry. Peverley shared how that was built.

We went on a pretty long road trip out to Western Canada, we swept it and went 6-0. It was a great time to get together and hang out as a group right after the deadline. We bonded as a group. Made a huge difference. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/ASSqvhgGg3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

He listed a few of the players he looked up to back then, as well.

There were a few. Zee, Bergy, Kells, great leaders in the way they approached the game every day. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/1fp7fSEw1b — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Bruins fans will be happy to hear the group has stayed in touch over the years.

Oh yeah. For sure. We all keep in touch. We have a group chat going right now! Did some FaceTime with the guys the last couple weekends. Everyone has time right now. It's been nice. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/PEBF7Zv638 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Peverley admitted what one item meant the most to him after that 2011 postseason.

My jersey. I think everyone kept it. Everyone got their jersey autographed by everyone else. Got it framed. Means a lot to me. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/16AqNeXnQG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Peverley even says former teammate Brad Marchand is just as feisty now as he was back then.

The same. The confidence and swagger was there from the start, that's for sure. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/jwxEbkBQhJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

So, which of his 2011 teammates would Peverely want to be quarantined with?

I don't know if I wanna be with anybody…Krejci was my roommate. He was pretty easy to get along with. I'll say Dave. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/R5tQjxN90f — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

The ex-Bruins center also noted the toughest opposing fans to play against.

Montreal, for sure. Incredibly loud, they live and breathe on every moment. Made it fun though! ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/fpuPCjeWZT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

One goal stuck out more than others during his Bruins tenure, and it may be his favorite career tally.

Game 4 against Vancouver, for sure. By far. Probably for my career, not just Bruins. ^Pevs@NESN | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/usxowT4Pmz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

Thanks for coming through, Rich!

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images