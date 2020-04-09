NESN has been re-broadcasting classic games from the Boston Bruins’ championship runs to fill the void left by sports pauses, and ex-Bruin Rich Peverley has loved what he’s seen.

Peverley still has plenty to recall from the B’s run to their first Stanley Cup title since 1971-72. So, the Bruins invited him to take over the team’s Twitter account Wednesday and live-tweet Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Peverly, who recorded four goals and 12 points in 25 games during the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs, even took some time to answer questions from the Boston fans.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers from Peverley below.

Peverly, who played two-plus seasons in Boston, shared his favorite memory of his Bruins tenure outside the obvious Stanley Cup clincher.

He described what he did during his day with the Stanley Cup, too.

Peverley also explained his thoughts about being traded to the Bruins from the defunct Atlanta Thrashers.

Peverley said Patrice Bergeron’s return for Game 3 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals was a momentum-changer for the team.

Peverley revealed how the group mentally got through the grind of three different seven-game series during their 2011 Cup run.

Like many championship teams, the B’s certainly showcased strong chemistry. Peverley shared how that was built.

He listed a few of the players he looked up to back then, as well.

Bruins fans will be happy to hear the group has stayed in touch over the years.

Peverley admitted what one item meant the most to him after that 2011 postseason.

 

Peverley even says former teammate Brad Marchand is just as feisty now as he was back then.

So, which of his 2011 teammates would Peverely want to be quarantined with?

The ex-Bruins center also noted the toughest opposing fans to play against.

 

One goal stuck out more than others during his Bruins tenure, and it may be his favorite career tally.

 

Thanks for coming through, Rich!

