Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara took to Twitter on Wednesday as NESN continued to re-broadcast another classic game — Chara’s first (and only) hat trick.

The blue liner scored three goals against the Carolina Hurricanes back on Jan. 17, 2011. Chara provided some insight on that game itself, and also answered a plethora of questions from Bruins fans.

Here’s some of what Big Z had to say during the Bruins Encore Twitter Takeover:

Hello fans, I hope you are all safe and healthy. This was an unbelievable game. For me personally, it was such a memorable game to have my first career hat trick. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

Chara explained his favorite goal scored with the Bruins.

The very first one I scored at TD Garden. I think on the PP. Think it was something that I really wanted to do in front of the fans after signing here. Experiencing the loud cheers from new fans, just becoming part of the team, it was amazing. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/UDlxuUPwyT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

And explained what being named captain during his first year with the organization meant to him.

A huge honor. I was very, very humbled about it. I was ready for that role. There were a number of guys who would also have been good captains, but when management decided to pick me I was extremely honored, humbled, and proud to be captain of the Bruins. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/Qu4B6u800u — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

Of course, the fact he was tweeting during the only game in which he scored three goals prompted one fan to ask about what the team does with the hats thrown onto the ice.

Yes, we have a tradition that anyone who scores a hat trick you pick one of the hats that gets thrown on the ice and bring it back to the room, sign it and date it, and we collect them all. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/15nbBnMwjg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

Big Z also depicted just how close the 2019-20 Bruins team is, especially during this quarantine.

I have to say that I miss everyone, and I mean that honestly. It’s been six weeks, haven’t seen each other, just over chats or Zoom. Honestly it's like we have been away from family. I miss all of them dearly . ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/QtxHF66LQ4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

And explained why playing with the “young guys” is so special.

I find it very enjoyable to be playing with those young guys. Whether it's Charlie, Brandon, Matt, or Jeremy, I really enjoy playing with them all. I try to hand off as much experience as I can to help them be better players. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/M1RuUGUNtU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

The veteran defenseman also discussed how much work he puts into his powerful shot.

In the summer I try to practice it three times a week. During the season, I work on it every day on the ice at practice. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/9KIqisyrCK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

He also recalled some whispers he heard during the game against the Hurricanes.

Have to thank whole team. After the first two, guys were whispering quietly, 'set him up for third one at some point during this game.' Such a great team, unselfish…such a rewarding moment. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/89c6tMYRun — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

After a long career in Boston, Chara was even asked what started it all.

The Original Six franchise, really believed in the potential, the players they had, had a great opportunity to become a leader. Loved the city, the culture, the people, blue collar, hard working. Was very much looking forward to being part of that and becoming a Bostonian. ^Zee https://t.co/8782t7sNkQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

And spoke about a few specific players who inspired him both before and during his career.

Bobby Orr. Never had a chance to see him play but have seen the old footage. Now getting to know him, he's an even better person than he was a player. From my days, Nick Lidstrom. Made a big impact on my career. Always tried to be like him & learn from him. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/zwMXOdO2Du — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

He also explained what it’s like to play with fellow longtime teammates like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci.

It’s been an absolute pleasure. We’ve been together for so many years. We have a special bond and chemistry and so many great memories of winning. When you play together for that long it makes the team have a special relationship. That carries on the ice. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/ZfMemTh8Gt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

He let fans in on the ever-changing landscape of the rivalries in hockey, but obviously had to point to the B’s bitterness with Montreal first and foremost.

Obviously the easy answer might seem like Montreal, but every year we seem to have a different team that we end up going after each other. Changes overall but everyone loves to watch Bruins-Montreal. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/T5f0hyDubs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

He even explained his favorite Boston memory, besides winning the Stanley Cup, of course.

Signing here. Meeting Bobby, Chief, Milt, all these all-time legends, they’ve done so much for hockey. Playing with so many great teammates. Reaching so many milestones, 200 goals, 1,000 games, 1,500 games, all very special memories. I cherish every day in a Bruins uniform. ^Zee https://t.co/On8FRkTYrR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

Seems like he Z has been a, shall we say, “big” help around the house during this pandemic.

Not really any new hobbies, just trying to help out as much as I can with the kids at home, whatever needs to be cleaned or fixed up. Whatever is requiring some handy work. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin https://t.co/cjlCTnkGPo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

Chara even took us on a play-by-play of his hat trick tally.

Good breakout by Bergy, the puck ended up with me. The guy who was supposed to cover me fell down, I saw an opening. Shot as hard as I could. Had Looch out front. Guys did such an amazing job all game to try to set me up for third goal. Had the green light. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

He called it “a very memorable moment” in his career.

Was very happy that we had a good game and won by a big margin. My first hat trick so it was a special feeling. Scoring the hat trick in front of the home crowd, home fans too. A very memorable moment in my career. ^Zee#WatchWithABruin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images