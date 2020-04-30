Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara took to Twitter on Wednesday as NESN continued to re-broadcast another classic game — Chara’s first (and only) hat trick.

The blue liner scored three goals against the Carolina Hurricanes back on Jan. 17, 2011. Chara provided some insight on that game itself, and also answered a plethora of questions from Bruins fans.

Here’s some of what Big Z had to say during the Bruins Encore Twitter Takeover:

Chara explained his favorite goal scored with the Bruins.

And explained what being named captain during his first year with the organization meant to him.

Of course, the fact he was tweeting during the only game in which he scored three goals prompted one fan to ask about what the team does with the hats thrown onto the ice.

Big Z also depicted just how close the 2019-20 Bruins team is, especially during this quarantine.

And explained why playing with the “young guys” is so special.

The veteran defenseman also discussed how much work he puts into his powerful shot.

He also recalled some whispers he heard during the game against the Hurricanes.

After a long career in Boston, Chara was even asked what started it all.

And spoke about a few specific players who inspired him both before and during his career.

He also explained what it’s like to play with fellow longtime teammates like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci.

He let fans in on the ever-changing landscape of the rivalries in hockey, but obviously had to point to the B’s bitterness with Montreal first and foremost.

He even explained his favorite Boston memory, besides winning the Stanley Cup, of course.

Seems like he Z has been a, shall we say, “big” help around the house during this pandemic.

Chara even took us on a play-by-play of his hat trick tally.

He called it “a very memorable moment” in his career.

