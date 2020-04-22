The New England Patriots officially traded Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday for a swap of Day 3 draft picks.
The Patriots sent the previously retired tight end and the later of their two seventh-round picks (No. 241) in the 2020 NFL Draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for the second of the Buccaneers’ two fourth-round selections (No. 139).
New England now is set to enter the draft, which begins Thursday night, with one first-round pick, three third-rounders, two fourth-rounders, one fifth-rounder, four sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder.
Here’s the full rundown:
First round, 23rd overall
Third round, 87th overall
Third round, 98th overall
Third round, 100th overall
Fourth round, 125th overall
Fourth round, 139th overall
Fifth round, 172nd overall
Sixth round, 195th overall
Sixth round, 204th overall
Sixth round, 212th overall
Sixth round, 213th overall
Seventh round, 230th overall
The Patriots’ 12 total selections are tied for the second-most in the NFL behind the Miami Dolphins’ 14.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images