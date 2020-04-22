Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots officially traded Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday for a swap of Day 3 draft picks.

The Patriots sent the previously retired tight end and the later of their two seventh-round picks (No. 241) in the 2020 NFL Draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for the second of the Buccaneers’ two fourth-round selections (No. 139).

New England now is set to enter the draft, which begins Thursday night, with one first-round pick, three third-rounders, two fourth-rounders, one fifth-rounder, four sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder.

Here’s the full rundown:

First round, 23rd overall

Third round, 87th overall

Third round, 98th overall

Third round, 100th overall

Fourth round, 125th overall

Fourth round, 139th overall

Fifth round, 172nd overall

Sixth round, 195th overall

Sixth round, 204th overall

Sixth round, 212th overall

Sixth round, 213th overall

Seventh round, 230th overall

The Patriots’ 12 total selections are tied for the second-most in the NFL behind the Miami Dolphins’ 14.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images