We know things got chippy between the Bruins and Canucks during the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. But some Vancouver fans decided to go at it with two members of the Boston team.

The 2011 B’s team reunited Tuesday night to watch Game 7 on Zoom on the Bruins’ YouTube channel (you can join in on the fun here) and they began to share some stories from nine years ago.

And Rich Peverley began it all by saying how he and Brad Marchand were chased by Canucks fans upon exiting their cab when they arrived at Rogers Arena.

“Fans were calling for Marchy’s head,” Peverley said.

Tensions always are higher come the Cup Final. But we know how that series ended.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images