The Super Bowl LIII Lombardi Trophy has a dent, and so does Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski left a mark on that New England Patriots Super Bowl trophy when he swung it like a baseball bat during a championship celebration. But that’s OK because the game left a lasting mark on Gronkowski too.

“For weeks I couldn’t walk that well after that last Super Bowl game we won from my quad contusion,” Gronkowski said Wednesday during his introductory video conference call after getting traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I actually still have a little indent from it too, but I’m going to get rid of it. I’m going to get rid of it. That’s my goal. That’s one of my final things I got to get fixed on my body, and it’s that quad contusion I took from the Super Bowl over a year ago. There’s still a little dent on my quad from it. But it’s all for the love of the game.”

According to former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao, it’s permanent.

Saw this quad contusion live and tweeted on it at #SB53. The indent is indicative of muscle death and is permanent but it will NOT affect the physical ability of @RobGronkowski. Seen this happen many times in @NFL. https://t.co/F5T0AdoDNN — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) April 22, 2020

“The indent is indicative of muscle death and is permanent but it will NOT affect the physical ability of

@RobGronkowski,” Chao tweeted. “Seen this happen many times in @NFL.”

Gronkowski will team up with quarterback Tom Brady on the Buccaneers. The Patriots received a fourth-round pick when they traded Gronkowski to the Bucs on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images