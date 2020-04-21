Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Rob Gronkowski planning an NFL comeback? At the very least, he’s not ruling one out.

During an appearance Monday on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the former New England Patriots tight end was asked about his rumored interest in coming out of retirement to join quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

“The day that I retired, within 24 hours there was already rumors that I was coming out of retirement,” Gronkowski said. “I’m feeling good right now, I’m happy where I’m at, and you just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done, I like to stay in shape, but I’ve got to get that feeling back.”

That’s been Gronkowski’s stock answer to questions about a potential comeback, but the fact he hasn’t refuted these recent Buccaneers rumors is notable.

The Patriots still own Gronkowski’s rights, but trading the currently retired superstar to Tampa Bay could be mutually beneficial, giving New England an essentially free draft pick (or a new tight end in O.J. Howard, whom the Bucs reportedly are looking to move) and providing Brady with a trusted weapon to pair with standout wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht also left the door open for a potential Gronkowski acquisition during a recent conference call with reporters.

If the Patriots do plan on trading Gronk’s rights, they’ll likely do so before or during the 2020 NFL Draft, which will begin Thursday night and run through Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images