The Rob Gronkowski trade rumors, which were started by a dog, are picking up steam.

Gronkowski acknowledged the rumor that he could come out of retirement to be traded by the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — originally “reported by” Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter’s dog, Leroy, last week — when the big tight end went live on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Wow, PFT Commenter,” Gronkowski said Wednesday. “Yo, you know PFT Commenter, his dog is starting some crazy rumors out there. His dog, Leroy, dog. You’ve got to keep your dog quiet. Leroy, you gotta stay quiet, man. Wow, man, he’s barking up a storm.”

Gronkowski currently is a FOX Sports analyst, a CBD spokesman and the WWE 24/7 Champion. He’s putting together quite the resume in his post-playing career.

The Patriots could trade Gronkowski while he’s still retired to reunite him with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers then would be able to activate him from the reserve/retired list.

The Buccaneers reportedly could be looking to trade tight end O.J. Howard. If Gronkowski really does want to return, then perhaps the Patriots and Buccaneers could swing a tight end-for-tight end swap with a draft pick or two involved.

Gronkowski said in January he only had dropped 10 to 15 pounds and that he knows how to put the weight back on quickly.

Still, we must acknowledge this rumor was first started by the dog of a Barstool Sports personality. Gronk now is on the record about it, however.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images