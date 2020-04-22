Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It only was a matter of time before Tom Brady released some sort of welcome for Rob Gronkowski after the tight end was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

And the quarterback did just that Wednesday when he shared a throwback video of him summoning Gronk via a conch shell.

Of course, Gronkowski replied to the Instagram video in the most Gronkowski way possible. And he also let his teammate know it’s no longer “Tompa Bay.”

Both names are pretty cringey, to be honest.

Regardless, Brady and Gronkowski are back together and the Bucs’ offense is looking pretty stacked. So we’re sure a lot of eyes will be on Tampa Bay this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images