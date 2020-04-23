On draft day, newest Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram to thank the team that traded up in the 2010 NFL Draft to secure him on their roster.

The New England Patriots on Tuesday traded the formerly-retired future Hall of Famer, giving him an opportunity to reunite with Tom Brady for the last parts of their careers.

Gronkowski credited the Patriots for the last ten years in his first social media post since the trade, a photo of him flashing all three of his Super Bowl rings alongside girlfriend, Sports Illustrated cover girl and former Patriots cheerleader, Camille Kostek.

Here’s what he had to say:

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years.

“New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation.

“I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again.



And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!! 🏴‍☠️🏈”

Gronkowski admitted earlier this week that while New England was not an easy place to play, his departure was not because of tensions with head coach Bill Belichick. In fact, he says if Brady had stayed, he might have rejoined the Patriots as well.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images