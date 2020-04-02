Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Move over, Joe Exotic, there’s a new Tiger King in town.

Well, not quite.

It was revealed Wednesday night, after some speculation, that Rob Gronkowski was White Tiger on “The Masked Singer.” The former New England Patriots tight end made it to the Super Nine, but was in the bottom three of this week’s elimination. Ultimately, the judges decided to send White Tiger home before it revealed Gronkowski underneath the costume.

After the show aired, Gronk took to Instagram thanking the show for improving his “one of a kind dance moves.”

“What a time I had being on @maskedsingerfox. Thanks so much for having me on and helping to improve my one of a kind dance moves and sing my face off with my beautiful vocals!,” he captioned the picture. “The White Tiger 🐯 walks up and just takes presence on that stage! Learned so much during my time on the show, thank you and huge shout out to all my new fans of my singing and performances! 🤣🤣🤣 #themaskedsinger #whitetigermask #roar”

Check it out:

Gronkowski always has been one to entertain.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images