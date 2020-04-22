Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ transition to Tom Brady and Co. became official Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers announced they have agreed to trade for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots traded Gronkowski, who’s still officially retired, along with the 241st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Buccaneers for the 139th overall pick. That’s the Patriots’ lowest pick in the seventh round for the Bucs’ lower of two picks in the fourth round.

The Buccaneers also hold pick No. 117. The Buccaneers originally received pick No. 139 as a compensatory selection.

The Patriots now have the following picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

First Round, 23rd Overall

Third Round, 87th Overall

Third Round, 98th Overall

Third Round, 100th Overall

Fourth Round, 125th Overall

Fourth Round, 139th Overall

Fifth Round, 172nd Overall

Sixth Round, 195th Overall

Sixth Round, 204th Overall

Sixth Round, 212th Overall

Sixth Round, 213th Overall

Seventh Round, 230th Overall

