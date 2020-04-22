The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ transition to Tom Brady and Co. became official Tuesday night.
The Buccaneers announced they have agreed to trade for tight end Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots traded Gronkowski, who’s still officially retired, along with the 241st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Buccaneers for the 139th overall pick. That’s the Patriots’ lowest pick in the seventh round for the Bucs’ lower of two picks in the fourth round.
The Buccaneers also hold pick No. 117. The Buccaneers originally received pick No. 139 as a compensatory selection.
The Patriots now have the following picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:
First Round, 23rd Overall
Third Round, 87th Overall
Third Round, 98th Overall
Third Round, 100th Overall
Fourth Round, 125th Overall
Fourth Round, 139th Overall
Fifth Round, 172nd Overall
Sixth Round, 195th Overall
Sixth Round, 204th Overall
Sixth Round, 212th Overall
Sixth Round, 213th Overall
Seventh Round, 230th Overall
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images