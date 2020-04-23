Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Ninkovich just wanted to make sure his former teammates were abiding the proper health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former New England Patriots pass rusher found himself in the comment section of Tom Brady’s latest Instagram post. Brady celebrated Rob Gronkowski joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by sharing a video of the star tight end being summoned by the quarterback, who quickly was met face-to-face with his longtime favorite target.

The post prompted a reaction from Ninkovich, who seemingly wanted to make sure Brady and Gronk weren’t violating the social distancing advisory.

“Hmmmmm when was this filmed? 🤔,” Ninkovich wrote.

Ninkovich will be pleased to know the video is a few years old, so no harm was done.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced NFL players to get creative as they prepare for the 2020 NFL season. Just ask Brady, who recently tried (and failed) to work out at a Tampa Bay park.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images