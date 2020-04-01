Don’t worry, everyone. Even though the world has undergone a seismic shift in recent weeks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still one constant that isn’t going anywhere: Rob Parker’s criticism of Tom Brady.

Parker has long been skeptical of Brady’s accomplishments, and the polarizing pundit’s tune hasn’t changed since the quarterback decided this offseason to leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In fact, Parker believes Brady has been “very, very lucky” in his career and is “finished” now that he’s taking his talents elsewhere after 20 seasons in New England.

“I just wanted to take a closer look at his career, to be honest, and it’s not that I am saying he’s a bum, or he can’t play — I have never said that. He is a great quarterback, but I think his career has been overblown and that is the part I take a look at,” Parker said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” as transcribed by WEEI.com, after a segment devoted to ranking Brady’s biggest haters. “That is where the (luck) comes in. It is not that he hasn’t made plays and done stuff, but things have luckily fallen into place for him. He’s been very, very lucky. He could actually only have one or two Super Bowls if other teams didn’t melt down in big situations against the Patriots and against Brady. While I think he’s had a great career, I just think he’s been lucky.

“I think it is all over now. He’s finished. I am expecting him to wind up like Michael Jordan going to the Wizards, or he’s going to look like Willie Mays going to the Mets in 1973.”

Parker has been forced to eat crow on numerous occasions for doubting Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Don’t be surprised if it happens again as Brady prepares to enter his age-43 campaign with the Bucs.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports