Should Robert Kraft consider buying the New York Mets?

Probably not, and the chances of the 78-year-old taking on such an endeavor probably are slim. Nevertheless, New York Post writer Ken Davidoff raised the notion in an interesting column published Friday night.

Kraft, the highly successful owner of the New England Patriots, recently worked his way into New Yorkers’ good graces by donating 300,000 masks to help the city combat the COVID-19 pandemic. And, according to Davidoff, the timing now might be right for Kraft to buy the floundering Mets from the Wilpon family, who plan to sell the team.

From his column:

Yes, Kraft should ride his wave of New York love all the way to serious discussions with the Wilpons, whose efforts to sell the Mets to Steve Cohen unraveled worse than Rich Kotite’s tenure as Jets head coach. The 78-year-old Kraft could be just the savior the Mets and their emotionally weathered fans need.

Last week, in case you somehow missed it, Kraft arranged for the purchase of 1.4 million N95 masks for his home state of Massachusetts and then another 300,000 for New York, sending the Patriots’ plane to China to procure them, at a time of dire need in the battle against COVID-19. What a gesture. As The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro wrote, Kraft has earned family status here.

Imagine if he built on that profound generosity by turning the Mets into the Patriots of Major League Baseball. He wouldn’t be a mere family member. He’d be the godfather of every National League household from New Haven to Trenton.

Appreciate what Kraft would bring to Citi Field.

The back page: WHAT ABOUT BOB! https://t.co/k4G8Pui817 pic.twitter.com/Z1ldWwRH4E — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 11, 2020

Davidoff went on to list Kraft’s many credentials, which Patriots fans are well aware of.

Kraft has given no indication that he is considering purchasing a Major League Baseball team. But, should he entertain the idea, the Mets actually might be a great fit.

