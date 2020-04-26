Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Newman is ready to race.

Newman on Sunday announced he will make his return whenever the 2020 NASCAR season resumes. The Roush Fenway Racing driver has been out of action since suffering a head injury Feb. 16 in a horrifying Daytona 500 crash. Newman, who was incredibly fortunate to not suffer more serious injuries, has remained upbeat throughout his rehabilitation.

“My play is to be back in the No. 6 Mustang when NASCAR returns to racing,” Newman said during FOX’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series coverage.

When we go back racing, @RyanJNewman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 6 machine! pic.twitter.com/NVtTSklvnI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2020

Newman’s return means Ross Chastain soon will exit the No. 6 Ford.

“I’m happy Ryan is returning to the No. 6 when NASCAR resumes,” Chastain tweeted. “He has a wonderful team around him and it’ll be great to see him back competing.

“Thanks to Jack (Roush), RFR and all their sponsors for letting me keep this seat warm while he was making his recover.”

I’m happy Ryan is returning to the No. 6 when NASCAR resumes. He has a wonderful team around him and it’ll be great to see him back competing. Thanks to Jack, RFR and all their sponsors for letting me keep his seat warm while he was making his recovery. — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) April 26, 2020

As for when the 2020 season could resume, NASCAR reportedly has a plan in place that could see drivers start their engines by mid-May.

Of course, everything is subject to change amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images