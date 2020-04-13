Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 before the league suspended the season March 11. Donovan Mitchell was the second.

And, as you might have expected, things between the Utah Jazz teammates are a bit strained.

Rumors suggest Mitchell is “reluctant” to mend fences with Gobert after Gobert’s stunts before testing positive for the coronavirus, though it did not appear “salvageable.” Gobert had joked around about the severity of the virus prior to testing positive.

On Sunday, Gobert opened up to Bleacher Report’s Talyor Rooks about his relationship with his All-Star teammate.

“It’s true that we didn’t speak for a while after (testing positive), but we did speak a few days ago,” Gobert told Rooks on Instagram Live on Sunday. “And you know, like I said, we’re both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team. You know, it’s all about being a professional. Everyone’s got different relationships. It’s never perfect. People that are married, it’s never perfect. So, you know, (things between) me and my teammate, it’s far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing, and it’s winning. We’re both grown men and going to do what it takes to win.”

The saga continues.

