The New Orleans Saints have made it official.

Jameis Winston lost his job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in favor one of Tom Brady, one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks. Now he’ll be backing up another in Drew Brees.

The Saints on Tuesday announced they’d signed Winston to a one-year contract via a statement released on Twitter.

The #Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with QB Jameis Winston! Story: https://t.co/ZWHx3u1PJz pic.twitter.com/KhLXJrK2g1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2020

The former No. 1 NFL Draft pick has been rumored to sign with New Orleans since Sunday, and reportedly took a less lucrative contract for the opportunity to learn under Brees and head coach Sean Payton.

Winston threw for a league-best 5,109 yards last season, with an impressive 33 touchdowns and, impressive but not in a good way, 30 interceptions.

Winston is also coming off an offseason Lasik surgery that will hopefully take care of that pick problem.

This is a great landing spot for the 26-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images