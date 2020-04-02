Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is it draft beer or draught beer?

The New Orleans Saints are about to make the two homonyms interchangeable, as the team is bunkering down in a local brewery to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Mike Triplett, the Saints have turned Dixie Brewing Company into a makeshift war room. The facility is owned by team owner Gayle Benson, and the taproom currently is closed to the public.

And with coach Sean Payton recently having tested positive for COVID-19, you can assure the staff is maintaining a comfortable distance from one another.

“This facility is fantastic,” Payton told ESPN. “There’s no one out here. We have our board set up, we’ve got seven monitors. … We’re certainly distanced away from each other. There’s plenty of space. And then the monitors have all the scouts and everyone else, so the total people (involved) in the meeting might be 20. “I’m kind of like the guy they all want to sit away from. I’m like, ‘Look, I’m the safest guy in the room here.'”

With team facilities closed and the NFL not postponing the draft, we’re likely to hear a lot more about how creative franchises get with their preparations in the coming days.

And if the Saints draft is a total bust this year, the whole beer thing will be a nice built-in excuse.