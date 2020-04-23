Now that Major League Baseball released its findings — 106 days later — on the 2018 Red Sox, many began flooding Twitter with questions about whether Alex Cora could — or would — return to Boston in 2021 after he serves his one-year suspension.

Cora and the Sox mutually agreed to part ways in February after two years as the skipper due to his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing allegations. But now that Cora essentially was found not being the mastermind for the 2018 Red Sox team, (and was suspended for his role with Houston) it’s no surprise CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about a potential return in 2021.

“Ron Roenicke is our manager,” he said during a conference call Wednesday. “I can add we did part ways with Alex Cora given what had happened in Houston. It was a mutual parting of the ways. It was a difficult parting of the ways because everyone has great admiration and respect for Cora. We needed to part ways because of the conduct in Houston and nothing has changed on that front.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Wednesday confirmed the interim tag had been removed from Roenicke’s title, officially making him the 48th manager of the Red Sox.

