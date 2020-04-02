Ideas for how to bring sports back to the world are being tossed left and right, with the most recent coming for the hopeful start of the Major League Baseball season.

Agent Scott Boras has been naming a few ideas as to how the MLB could return to play, with his latest coming on Thursday. Boras believes that a “function isolation” plan could work for the MLB to return within the next couple of weeks.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo wrote the following highlighting Bora’s thoughts on how to get players back on the field.

In Boras’ proposal, teams would return to their spring training camps in Florida and Arizona, limit travel between designated team hotels and stadiums and not come into contact with anyone not in their traveling party, which would consist of around 60 people.

Boras’ proposal calls for the 15 Grapefruit League teams to play each other in Florida and the 15 Cactus League teams to play in Arizona, in empty stadiums to start. The solution would be a temporary one at the beginning of the year in which everyone in each traveling party would be tested daily for COVID-19, with positive players and staffers being isolated until they’re cleared.

“We can prepare a system that provides inspiration and do it in a responsible way that aligns with the standards of isolation,” Boras said to Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman. “I think it’s something that could be considered.”

If MLB were to consider Boras’ idea in the coming weeks, baseball could come closer to completing a full season than anyone really expects. This also isn’t the first time Boras proposed an idea on how to play as much baseball as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images