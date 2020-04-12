Advice for anyone thinking about going after Sean Payton on Twitter: don’t.
Payton recently delivered a sarcastic response to a tweet from the Falcons, who simply were trying to promote their new jerseys. For those of you out of the loop, Atlanta’s new threads haven’t exactly drawn rave reviews. After a Falcons fan attempted to troll The New Orleans Saints head coach, Payton replied with a ridiculous tweet referencing Atlanta’s historic collapse against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
Take a look at this back-and-forth:
Impressive
— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020
2 musts…Oceans
8 and definitely
Tiger King
One other that is
3rd would be HBOs
Houston we have a problem.
— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020
Of all the ways to arrive at 28-3, that certainly is one of the more interesting.
Clearly, Payton’s recent bout with COVID-19 didn’t affect his sense of humor.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images