Advice for anyone thinking about going after Sean Payton on Twitter: don’t.

Payton recently delivered a sarcastic response to a tweet from the Falcons, who simply were trying to promote their new jerseys. For those of you out of the loop, Atlanta’s new threads haven’t exactly drawn rave reviews. After a Falcons fan attempted to troll The New Orleans Saints head coach, Payton replied with a ridiculous tweet referencing Atlanta’s historic collapse against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Take a look at this back-and-forth:

Impressive — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020

2 musts…Oceans

8 and definitely

Tiger King

One other that is

3rd would be HBOs

Houston we have a problem. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020

Of all the ways to arrive at 28-3, that certainly is one of the more interesting.

Clearly, Payton’s recent bout with COVID-19 didn’t affect his sense of humor.

