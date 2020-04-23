When Roger Goodell heads to his virtual podium Thursday night for the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the first round of the draft, where you can predict what will happen in the first round.

Sign up now to play, and make your picks on NFL draft props from Tua Tagovailoa’s draft position to what the New England Patriots will do with their first-round pick are on the prop sheet. Do well enough, and you could score yourself some swag through a $100 online gift code to the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images