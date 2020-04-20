Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are the Giants already looking to pull the cord on the Daniel Jones era?

Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, showed promise during his rookie campaign, throwing for 3,027 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games (12 starts). The Giants went 3-9 in games started by Jones, but the Duke product nevertheless looked like a potential starting-caliber NFL quarterback.

However, ahead of the 2020 draft, New York reportedly is doing extensive work on Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert. The Giants hold the No. 4 overall selection in this year’s draft.

Check out this report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that’s included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and @MikeGarafolo. NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Of course, all draft speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. Moreover, it would be irresponsible of the Giants to not do their homework on a player who might be available to them at the top of the draft.

Still, it’s hard to read this news and not infer the Giants are iffy on Jones’ ability to lead the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images