Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is finding creative ways to stay active during quarantine.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share his home workout with his over 212 million followers. While Ronaldo attempted to get in ab workout, two of his children decided to join in but they couldn’t slow him down.

Ronaldo had the perfect caption for his adorable video saying – “Kids, let the Dad do his work 🤷🏻‍♂️❤️😝 #stayhome #stayactive”

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images