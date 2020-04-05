Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore threw the subtlest of subtle shots Friday night.

In case you missed it, the New England Patriots cornerback took to Twitter to defend Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper after a particularly aggressive criticism from Rex Ryan. And while that in and of itself certainly was noteworthy, the real story was found in the comments section, where Gilmore seemingly revealed his feelings about new Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

Twitter user DLaVarnway84 commented, “We will see how you handle Diggs release game this season,” to which user Seve Ballesteros replied, “That’s light work.”

Take a look:

Now, let’s have a look at who “liked” Ballesteros’ comment:

Insert all the eye emojis.

