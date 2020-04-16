Steven Gerrard subscribes to Jurgen Klopp’s view that his Liverpool squad is full of “mentality monsters.”

After winning the UEFA Champions League, while amassing 97 points to finish second in the Premier League in 2018-19, the Reds have pushed on to unprecedented heights domestically so far this season.

Klopp’s team has won 27 of its 29 Premier League games to build up a commanding lead of 25 points over second-place Manchester City at the top of the standings and also picked up the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles earlier in the campaign.

“They just seem to be getting better and stronger every single year,” Gerrard told Sky Sports, per LiverpoolFC.com. “I think the one key thing that has blown me away from when I played, what they seem to have now is mental strength across the board.

“We used to have some really good professionals and mentally strong players in our squad, but now it seems that from (the) No.1 in the squad to player 26, mentally they’re all monsters and are all on the same page.

“To have a squad that has that mentality, ‘’m really excited to watch them in the coming years because I think they have a fantastic opportunity to become a really successful Liverpool team, and that’s what we all want as Liverpool fans.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC