The Special Olympics on Thursday announced NBA All-Star Devin Booker as it’s Global Ambassador, and based on his personal connection to the organization’s mission, he’s a perfect choice.

The Pheonix Sun’s younger sister, who has DiGeorge Syndrome, has been his biggest inspiration to share the message of the Special Olympics.

“I’ve celebrated the accomplishments and witnessed the challenges my sister Mya has experienced as a person with intellectual disabilities,” Booker said in the Special Olympics’ press release.

“She motivates me every day, and I’m humbled to be part of Special Olympics, a global organization with a mission to help spread awareness about the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.”

Booker’s sister Mya’s condition causes poor development of several body systems, which may cause mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.

“Special Olympics is honored to name Devin Booker as our newest Global Ambassador,” Special Olympics International CEO Mary Davis said .

“People like Devin who have a sibling with intellectual disabilities possess inherent empathy for the population we serve. We are lucky to leverage his passion to inspire others around the world to join our all-out effort to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities.”

As an ambassador for the cause, Booker will promote inclusion through sport, especially basketball, using his various platforms. He’s had plenty of experience with the Special Olympics, though, including the Arizona branch in his “Devin Booker Starting-5” initiative, setting out to donate $500,000 annually to five different youth-serving organizations in his team’s market over five years.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images