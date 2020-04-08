Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have had some really great moments over the last two decades.

From coming back from three games down against the New York Yankees and then erasing the Curse of the Bambino in 2004, to winning again in 2007, to helping the city heal with another championship in 2013 and potentially putting together the best season in team history in 2018, there have been a lot of high notes.

NESN has been reliving some of these great memories by airing the classics while we wait for baseball to start back up. Tuesday night brought one of the brightest spots from Red Sox’s long successful run — the 2007 Red Sox World Series ring presentation.

Check out the ceremony in its entirety above!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images