In this week’s episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox give their takeaways on Tom Brady’s interview with Howard Stern, examine why Brady defended Bill Belichick and discuss what the New England Patriots can get by trading for Rob Gronkowski.

Listen to this week’s episode above, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.