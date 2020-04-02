Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The future of the Boston Bruins’ netminding situation is getting pretty interesting.

In an interview with the Boston Globe’s Matt Porter, B’s goalie Tuukka Rask indicated that retirement isn’t completely out of the question when his contract is up after the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak and Maxime Lagace are unrestricted free agents after this season and prospect Dan Vladar is an RFA, while Kyle Keyser and Jeremy Swayman’s pro careers are just beginning.

In the latest NESN Bruins Podcast, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen share their thoughts on Rask’s future and take stock of Boston’s short- and long-term goaltending situation. And in that vein, they interview Swayman, who signed his entry-level contract last month after a stellar run at the University of Maine.

You can read our full feature story on Swayman here and listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

