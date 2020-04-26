Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, penned an open letter Saturday welcoming two of the newest Buccaneers to Tampa Bay.

And her message to former New England Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski was full of jokes.

“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression,” Castor wrote, referencing the quarterback getting kicked out of a public park that was shut down due to COVID-19.

“But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm – no foul, and thanks for being a good sport.”

Castor also thanked Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, for a generous donation to Feeding Tampa Bay, while pointing out family friendly activities for the Brady’s, and giving Gronkowski the low-down on Tampa’s nightlife and club scene.

“We are so glad to have you here,” Castor wrote to Gronkowski. “While most people retire and come to Florida, you came out of retirement to head our way. That shows that competitive mindset we are used to, while sticking it to the AARP at the same time. Looking forward to growing used to the Gronk Spike.”

Oh, and as for Brady filing a trademark for the phrase “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady?”

“P.S. – Tom, it’s Tampa Bay,” Castor finished. “You win us a Super Bowl and we’ll discuss Tampa Brady.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images