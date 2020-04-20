A few former members of the Boston Celtics — Larry Bird, Danny Ainge — made appearances during the second episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary Sunday night.
But perhaps the best Celtics-related story didn’t even take place on the court, but on the golf course.
Ainge, then a guard on the Celtics, explained how he and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan went golfing together prior to playing against each other in a first-round playoff game during the 1986 Eastern Conference postseason.
“I took a few bucks off Michael that day,” Ainge, now the Celtics president of basketball operations, joked during the ESPN documentary, which focuses on Jordan and his 1997-98 Bulls.
“We were talking trash to each other… That might have been a mistake.”
The “mistake” Ainge was referring to was in regards to giving the competitive Jordan a little added motivation for that night’s game. Jordan went off for 63 points in Game 2, but the Celtics pulled out the overtime win and eventually the series.
