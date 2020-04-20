Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A few former members of the Boston Celtics — Larry Bird, Danny Ainge — made appearances during the second episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary Sunday night.

But perhaps the best Celtics-related story didn’t even take place on the court, but on the golf course.

Ainge, then a guard on the Celtics, explained how he and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan went golfing together prior to playing against each other in a first-round playoff game during the 1986 Eastern Conference postseason.

“I took a few bucks off Michael that day,” Ainge, now the Celtics president of basketball operations, joked during the ESPN documentary, which focuses on Jordan and his 1997-98 Bulls.

“We were talking trash to each other… That might have been a mistake.”

The “mistake” Ainge was referring to was in regards to giving the competitive Jordan a little added motivation for that night’s game. Jordan went off for 63 points in Game 2, but the Celtics pulled out the overtime win and eventually the series.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images