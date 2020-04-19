Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The way is over.

“The Last Dance,” the highly anticipated 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series, will debut Sunday night on ESPN with Episodes 1 and 2. The series, which will roll out over the next three weeks, will be available outside the United States on Netflix, beginning Monday.

Here’s the full schedule:

For your planning purposes… pic.twitter.com/yrcnIg0L8Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2020

“The Last Dance” provides an inside look at Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Perhaps most notably, the series includes never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season, which saw Chicago win its sixth championship in eight seasons.

Will the final product live up to the absurd hype? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the first two “The Last Dance” episodes online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

