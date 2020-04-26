“The Last Dance” continues Sunday night.
Following the re-airs of Episodes 1 and 2, ESPN will debut Episodes 3 and 4 of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series. The first two episodes set the table for what promises to be a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.
Fans can only hope the final product delivers on the hype.
Yeah, we’re excited, too.
Here’s how to watch Episode 3 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:
When: Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images