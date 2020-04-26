Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“The Last Dance” continues Sunday night.

Following the re-airs of Episodes 1 and 2, ESPN will debut Episodes 3 and 4 of its 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series. The first two episodes set the table for what promises to be a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Fans can only hope the final product delivers on the hype.

Yeah, we’re excited, too.

Here’s how to watch Episode 3 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images