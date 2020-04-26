Are you ready for more of “The Last Dance”?

Following the premiere of Episode 3, ESPN will debut Episode 4 of its wildly popular, 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series. Like the first three, Episode 4 will offer a fascinating look at the greatest basketball in history and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Episode 4 is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Sit back, relax and enjoy one of the best sports documentaries in recent memory.

Here’s how to watch Episode 4 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

