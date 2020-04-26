Are you ready for more of “The Last Dance”?
Following the premiere of Episode 3, ESPN will debut Episode 4 of its wildly popular, 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series. Like the first three, Episode 4 will offer a fascinating look at the greatest basketball in history and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.
Episode 4 is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.
RT if you're ready for episodes 3+4 of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/yr0l9HG5LR
— ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2020
Sit back, relax and enjoy one of the best sports documentaries in recent memory.
Here’s how to watch Episode 4 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:
When: Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
