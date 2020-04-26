Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for more of “The Last Dance”?

Following the premiere of Episode 3, ESPN will debut Episode 4 of its wildly popular, 10-part Michael Jordan documentary series. Like the first three, Episode 4 will offer a fascinating look at the greatest basketball in history and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Episode 4 is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Sit back, relax and enjoy one of the best sports documentaries in recent memory.

Here’s how to watch Episode 4 of “The Last Dance” online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images