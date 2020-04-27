Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could you imagine an NBA player asking for a 48-hour vacation during the season?

That’s exactly what Dennis Rodman did during the Bulls’ 1997-98 season, as shown in ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance,” which focuses on that Chicago Bulls team and, of course, the legendary Michael Jordan.

With the documentary diving into Rodman during the third episode Sunday night, we learned quite a bit about the then ex-NBA star. And one of the most unbelievable stories was that the polarizing star literally requested a 48-hour vacation in which he took a trip to Las Vegas… during the year.

(Watch the snippet here.)

That story prompted quite the reaction from “The Last Dance” fans on Twitter on Sunday night.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

#TheLastDance Phil Jackson: Okay, Dennis you got 48 hours. Dennis Rodman: pic.twitter.com/qciflIse4A — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) April 27, 2020

phil jackson: “i’ll see you when you get back from vegas in 48 hours” dennis rodman: #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/bCmpHisfqI — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman during his 48-hour Vegas vacation. pic.twitter.com/mKjuh8E56l — Toronto Raptors = NBA Champions (@ThatPersianGuy) April 27, 2020

This Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation needs its own 10-part series. — Drew Ruiz (@DrewRuiz90) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan bringing back Dennis Rodman from Vegas to Chicago #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/dhdIAOzi7z — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman when he gets 48 hours in Vegas:#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/DlDA0nqtVS — Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) April 27, 2020

They got the idea of The Hangover from Dennis Rodman’s 48 hr Vegas vacation. — Yiro (@yiropean) April 27, 2020

Imagining being in Vegas seeing Dennis Rodman like “aye yo Dennis aren’t you in season”

“I’m on vacation” — Dylan Gardner (@D_Gardner5) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman demanding a mental health vacation to Las Vegas in the middle of a title run, unbelievable power move — Aido (@CaptMorgan11693) April 27, 2020

I wish @espn would do a 30 for 30 of Dennis Rodman’s 80 hours in Las Vegas — Louis (@louisgoblue) April 27, 2020

It even prompted a reaction from current NBA player Donovan Mitchell and members of the media.

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management 😂😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman leaving his team in the middle of the season to party in Las Vegas until the best player in the NBA comes and gets him is just incredible. Can you imagine that happening in 2020?#TheLastDance — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman: DNP (Vegas) to this day the single-greatest load management finesse of all-time. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2020

They really let Dennis Rodman take a mid-season vacation to Las Vegas. Amazing. 😂 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman actually lived the way everyone imagines every celebrity lives #TheLastDance — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 27, 2020

Sunday’s two episodes of “The Last Dance” were the third and fourth of the 10-part series, which will continue May 3 beginning at 9 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images