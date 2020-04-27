Could you imagine an NBA player asking for a 48-hour vacation during the season?

That’s exactly what Dennis Rodman did during the Bulls’ 1997-98 season, as shown in ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance,” which focuses on that Chicago Bulls team and, of course, the legendary Michael Jordan.

With the documentary diving into Rodman during the third episode Sunday night, we learned quite a bit about the then ex-NBA star. And one of the most unbelievable stories was that the polarizing star literally requested a 48-hour vacation in which he took a trip to Las Vegas… during the year.

That story prompted quite the reaction from “The Last Dance” fans on Twitter on Sunday night.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

It even prompted a reaction from current NBA player Donovan Mitchell and members of the media.

Sunday’s two episodes of “The Last Dance” were the third and fourth of the 10-part series, which will continue May 3 beginning at 9 p.m.

