Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk will carry the Boston Bruins’ banner into the digital realm.

The Bruins defenseman and left wing will represent the team in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge, the NHL announced Thursday. Starting April 30, McAvoy and DeBrusk will compete against other teams’ players in EA SPORTS’ “NHL 20” for four weeks, as the NHL seeks to provide its fans with entertaining storylines during its pause due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Over the past several weeks, the NHL, its Clubs and player community have been very active with gaming initiatives in an effort to connect with fans while social distancing — such as charity tournaments, simulated games and nightly streams,” NHL vice president of business development and innovation Chris Golier said. “The NHL Player Gaming Challenge presented by Honda will take gaming to another level. We know how competitive our players are, and coupled with the interaction between players, these series of competitions will be extremely fun to watch.”

Other leading players who’ll compete in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge include the Ottawa Senators’ Brady Tkachuk and his brother, the Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk. San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane and the Washington Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals also will feature in the competition.

The NHL will announce NHL Player Gaming Challenge matchups on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images