Ben Bartch, seemingly, will eat anything. And even if you combine it together.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Bartch, a St. John’s University product, in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday. The selection prompted some to dive into the offensive lineman’s favorite recipes.

Admittedly, it probably isn’t a recipe we would all enjoy.

Bartch reportedly put on 60 (!!) pounds during the NFL Combine, aiding in his transition to an offensive lineman.

He did so by drinking this protein shake recipe.

— Seven eggs

— Cottage cheese

— Grits

— Peanut butter

— Banana

— Gatorade

Ben Bartch's tragic draft story is having to drink this every day pic.twitter.com/4Y7AGknFPu — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) April 25, 2020

You can watch him make it (if you’re into that sort of thing) during the NFL Combine, below.

Jaguars just drafted OL Ben Bartch. He went from tight end to OL by putting on 60 pounds with this smoothie: – Scrambled eggs

– Grits

– Bananas

– Peanut Butter

– Gatorade (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/eQtzpU3lEd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020

I think I speak for most when I say, we’ll leave that to you, Ben.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images