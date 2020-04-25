Ben Bartch, seemingly, will eat anything. And even if you combine it together.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Bartch, a St. John’s University product, in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday. The selection prompted some to dive into the offensive lineman’s favorite recipes.

Admittedly, it probably isn’t a recipe we would all enjoy.

Bartch reportedly put on 60 (!!) pounds during the NFL Combine, aiding in his transition to an offensive lineman.

He did so by drinking this protein shake recipe.

— Seven eggs

— Cottage cheese

— Grits

— Peanut butter

— Banana

— Gatorade

You can watch him make it (if you’re into that sort of thing) during the NFL Combine, below.

I think I speak for most when I say, we’ll leave that to you, Ben.

More NFL: What To Know About Patriots’ Five Day 2 Picks

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images