David Krejci has been a crucial center for the Bruins since coming to Boston in the 2006-07 season.

And he tends to shine when the spotlight’s the brightest.

Krejci historically has played his best hockey in the playoffs. And he does it with a revolving door of wingers — something he’s done for the past few years.

Despite not having a consistent right winger, that’s never hindered his play in the regular season and when it comes time to fight for Lord Stanley.

And he’s got the stats to prove it. Check out just how solid he’s been in the Cup Final throughout his career, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The Bruins have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times in David Krejci's career. In those three Cup runs, Krejci tallied 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 71 games. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 17, 2020

We hope he can continue to add to this total if and when the NHL season resumes.

