The market for Jameis Winston was pretty slow to develop, and early on it became clear the only interest in him would be as a backup.

His search for a team officially ended Tuesday, with the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback staying in the NFC South by inking a deal with the New Orleans Saints to back up Drew Brees.

Winston is playing on a one-year deal and seems to have a good attitude about the opportunity to learn from Brees — and he should. Brees’ last backup, Teddy Bridgewater, used the playing time he did get when the veteran signal-caller went down last season to play well and parlay it into a nice contract with the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, it was reporteded that Winston’s base salary would be $1.1 million. That prompted Warren Sharp to dig up the list of QBs Winston now is making less than, and it’s pretty wild.

Jameis makes $1.1M this yr & slots at QB #52. He makes less than these backups: CJ Beathard

DeShone Kizer

Chad Henne

Jeff Driskel

Ryan Griffin

Chase Daniel

Nate Sudfeld

Matt Barkley

Nathan Peterman

Cooper Rush

Colt McCoy

Matt Schaub

RGIII

Case Keenum

AJ McCarron

Marcus Mariota — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 29, 2020

For as mistake prone as Winston is, he is coming off a season where he had 33 passing touchdowns and still could be a mid- to low-tier starter.

But the irony in all of this is he probably would’ve stuck around in Tampa had Tom Brady not become available, and he all but certainly would’ve made more money than he is now.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images