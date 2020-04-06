If it feels like the Patriots frequently blew out teams over the past 20 years, it’s because they did.

Boston Sports Info regularly shares some of the more incredible Patriots stats you’ll ever see. And that trend continued Monday with a stat that illustrates the Patriots’ incredible success in games with wide point margins.

Take a look:

The fact New England has an .830 winning percentage in games decided by 10-plus points over the past 20 years is insane in and of itself. But it’s the fact the next-most successful team in such scenarios has 38 fewer wins that really blows our minds.

Just another example of how absurdly spoiled Patriots fans have been since the turn of the century. Will the embarrassment of riches continue without Tom Brady in the fold? Probably not, but you never know.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images