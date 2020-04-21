Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First, Tom Brady decided to take his talents to Tampa Bay. Now, it appears Rob Gronkowski is doing the same.

The two ex-Patriots built quite a bond while in New England, and it appears that special relationship will continue down in Florida. So, naturally, some of Brady and Gronk’s old posts aren’t aging all that well for heartbroken Pats fans.

That includes one particular clip of the dynamic duo following New England’s AFC Championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Jan. 2019. And yeah, it really hits different now.

Take a look (if you dare):

Ouch.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images